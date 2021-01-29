We can control our destiny, says Warriors batting star

PREMIUM

Warriors opening batsman Jon-Jon Smuts says they will have their destiny in their own hands when they face the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras in the final Momentum One Day Cup cricket clash in Pool B on Saturday.



Smuts believes a win for the Eastern Cape outfit will all but guarantee their passage to the semifinals next month. ..

