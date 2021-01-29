Debutant Nauman Ali has SA in a spin as Pakistan win first Test

Leftarm spinner Nauman Ali took five for 35 on debut to brush aside the SA tail in their second innings and see Pakistan to a comfortable seven-wicket victory on day four of the first cricket Test in Karachi on Friday.

The 34-year-old claimed the final four wickets to fall, taking his tally to seven in the Test, as the tourists were dismissed for 245, which set Pakistan a modest victory target of 88.

The hosts had a wobble when Anrich Nortje removed two batsmen in one over, but skipper Babar Azam (30) and Azhar Ali (31 not out) eased their side to a comprehensive victory in a match in which fortunes fluctuated until a burst of wickets for Pakistan late on the third day turned the game in their favour.

Needing just 88 to win after dismissing South Africa for 245 in their second innings shortly before lunch, Pakistan overcame the loss of two wickets in the first over after the break as well as the late dismissal of their captain, Babar Azam (30), trapped leg before for the second time in the match by Keshav Maharaj, to ultimately cruise to victory midway through the second session.

It was entirely appropriate that Pakistan’s player of the match, Fawad Azam, had the honour of scoring the winnings runs, driving Maharaj off the back foot for four to seal victory.

It was Alam’s epic 109 in 245 balls in the first innings that effectively won the match for his team, underscoring Pakistan’s superior batting in the match.

When the lefthander with the unconventional stance came in on Tuesday evening, his team were gazing into the abyss on 27 for four after South Africa had batted poorly, giving away soft wickets, including two unnecessary run outs, for their first innings total of 220.

Alam’s gritty knock subsequently paved the way for Pakistan to recover to 378 and a handsome first innings lead of 158 and they never really looked back after that.

Earlier, South Africa suffered a poor start after resuming on their overnight total of 187 for four in their second innings, a slim overall lead of 29.

With the first ball of the day, Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali knocked back the off-stump of nightwatchman Maharaj with a delivery that kept a little low.

Worse was to follow in the fourth over when Proteas’ skipper Quinton de Kock, who had a poor match, played casually forward to legspinner Yasir Shah and was smartly snapped up at backward short leg by Abid Ali.

There followed some encouraging resistance from Temba Bavuma and George Linde, who added 42 for the seventh wicket without much fuss before Linde (11) drove loosely at Nauman Ali and edged to backward short leg where Butt took a nice low catch.

That was effectively the end of the innings with Kagiso Rabada and Nortje playing poor shots to be respectively bowled through the gate and caught at point.

Bavuma, who had struck three fours in his 93-ball innings, then attempted to sweep a straight ball from Nauman Ali and was trapped lbw.

The diminutive righthander had looked as good as anyone in the Proteas’ batting line-up, showing good composure under intense pressure, but he simply ran out of partners.

That left South Africa all out for 245, with Nauman Ali becoming the 12th Pakistan bowler to take a five-wicket haul on debut.

The 34-year-old leftarm spinner bowled with superb control to finish with the excellent figures of 25.3-8-35-5. He was well backed up by Shah, who took 4/79 and seven wickets in the match.

For South Africa, their second innings featured some good performances, notably the century partnership between Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, as well as Bavuma’s late show, but the batting overall looked vulnerable.

Pakistan will take great heart from this win, not least because they outfielded and out-caught South Africa.

As for the Proteas, who suffered their eighth successive defeat on the Asian subcontinent, they will have to pick themselves up, particularly with the bat, as they head to Rawalpindi for the second and final Test starting on Thursday.