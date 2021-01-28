Lions tame Warriors in comfortable six wicket win
AMIR CHETTY
A record 156 fifth wicket partnership by Dominic Hendricks and Delano Potgieter for Lions against the Warriors ensured a comfortable six wicket win in the Momentum One Day Cup on Thursday. ..
