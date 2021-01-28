Gelvandale Cricket Club receives sponsorship boost
Gelvandale Cricket Club president Gary Dolley wants to create a facility that rivals some of the best in the country and continues to be a beacon of hope for many young cricketers.
This was the word from Dolley as he unveiled Trans Atlantic Logistics as the club’s new sponsor...
