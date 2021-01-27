Warriors on fire against Cape Cobras despite rain
An inspired performance by the Warriors saw them claim a vital win as they swept aside the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras 82 runs on the Duckworth Lewis method in the Momentum One Day Cup cricket match on Wednesday.
Paceman Glenton Stuurman and spinners Rudi Second and Jon-Jon Smuts were the tormentors in chief as they ripped through a stuttering Cobras batting lineup in Potchefstroom, picking up three wickets a piece. ..
