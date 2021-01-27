Pakistan’s Fawad Alam punishes SA with century

Fawad Alam put Pakistan in control of the first cricket Test against SA, chalking up a superb century to lead the home side to 308 for eight by the close of day two in Karachi for a first innings lead of 88 runs.

Pakistan had been reeling on 33 for four in response to SA’s 220 all out, but Fawad (109) tilted the match in the home team’s favour as he demonstrated great skill and patience to compile his third Test century.

Hasan Ali (11 not out) and Nauman Ali (6 not out) will resume on the third morning and look to push the Pakistan lead past 100 on a pitch that is expected to get progressively lower, slower and take more turn.

Fawad and Azhar Ali (51) put on 94 for the fifth wicket before Ali was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock off spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/71).

Mohammad Rizwan added a breezy 33 but steered seamer Lungi Ngidi (2/55) to a diving Faf du Plessis at wide first slip.

The unorthodox Fawad, who takes a bizarre front-on stance at the crease, put on a further 102 with Faheem Ashraf (64) as they took the attack to the tourists.

It was a vital partnership which tilted the balance of play in the favour of the home team.

Fawad displayed great skill at the crease as he frustrated the Proteas bowling attack, who were desperate for a breakthrough.

The partnership ended when Fawad clipped the ball to Temba Bavuma at mid-wicket off the bowling of Ngidi, with Faheem following just before the close, playing a delivery from Anrich Nortje (2/84) onto his stumps.

It remained very much Pakistan’s day, however, with only four wickets falling after 14 dismissals on day one.

The tourists bowled without luck but were guilty of missing a number of sharp chances in the field to leave themselves an uphill battle to save the Test.

It now remains to be seen whether the Pakistan lead proves to be crucial as the match enters the midway point.

SA will be looking to finish off the Pakistan innings as soon as possible when play resumes on Thursday.

SA opener Dean Elgar believes the perceived demons in the pitch, where 14 wickets fell on the opening day, are mostly in the minds of the batsmen.

“I had a feeling the wicket would be slow and low as the ball got softer and the day went on, but I didn’t think it would be a 14-wicket day,” he said after the first day.

“There were a few very soft dismissals in both innings.

“If you apply yourself there are no real demons in the wicket.”

SA will play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals on their tour, their first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009, in which six policemen and two civilians were killed.