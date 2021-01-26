Eastern Cape side determined to come back strongly in One Day Cup
Warriors out to hypnotise Cobras
Warriors captain Rudi Second says the team are motivated to perform well in their crucial Momentum One Day Cup clash against the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras on Wednesday.
Coming off the back of a 42-run defeat against Pool B leaders the Imperial Lions, Second’s men will be looking to put one over a Cape Cobras side who will also be trying to get a win under their belt. ..
