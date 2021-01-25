Warriors stutter to opening game defeat against clinical Lions

The Imperial Lions have strengthened their grip on the top of Pool B after a comfortable 42-run win against the Warriors in the Momentum One Day Cup cricket competition in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

A sparkling 129-run fifth-wicket partnership by Delano Potgieter and Nicky van den Bergh was the catalyst for the Lions total of 210, while the Eastern Cape side imploded in the face of the opposition attack, being dismissed for 168.

The Warriors were in trouble early in their innings as they lost three key wickets for just 34 runs.

A shuffled batting order saw Yaseen Vallie and Lesiba Ngoepe start proceedings and the pair put on 21 before Vallie (5 off 13) was bowled by Eldred Hawken, who was in action again when he dismissed Jon-Jon Smuts for a first ball duck in the fifth over.

Captain Rudi Second was sent back to the dressing room in the eighth over, caught by Wesley Marshall off Sisanda Magala, having faced five balls without scoring.

Ngoepe continued to mount a challenge, playing some elegant shots, including four boundaries, to make his way to 33 before he was dismissed by Malusi Siboto, caught by Dominic Hendricks.

Sinethemba Qeshile hit two boundaries in his 11 before being bowled by Delano Potgieter, who struck again the 22nd over to remove Marco Marais, who scored only two from his 23 balls faced.

Wihan Lubbe and Ayabulela Gqamane added 52 for the seventh wicket, but once Gqamane (29 off 59), trapped leg before by Siboto, and Lubbe (42 off 64), caught by Marshall, fell, the writing was on the wall for the Eastern Cape side.

Glenton Stuurman was the second last wicket to fall for 10, stumped by Nicky van den Bergh off the bowling of Bjorn Fortuin in the 42nd over.

Stefan Tait was the last wicket to fall as he was bowled by Magala for nine to leave Mthiwekhaya Nabe not out on 14.

After his excellent half-century with the bat, Potgieter was again the star, claiming two for 19 in five overs.

There were also two wickets apiece for Siboto (2/26), Eldred Hawken (2/29) and Magala (2/34).