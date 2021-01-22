Eastern Cape outfit hungry for success in One Day Cup

Warriors ready for battle in Potchefstroom

PREMIUM

Warriors head coach Robin Peterson says his players have what it takes to put up a decent challenge when they begin their Momentum One Day Cup cricket campaign on Sunday.



With the team acclimatising to conditions in Potchefstroom this week before facing the Lions at Senwes Park, Peterson was confident his side were hungry to show what they could do. ..

