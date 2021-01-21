Van Vuuren out to impress for Warriors

Left-arm fast bowler relishes the opportunity to shine in franchise games

PREMIUM

Young Eastern Province fast bowler Tiaan van Vuuren believes his call up to the Warriors squad can only help further his dream of playing cricket at the highest level.



The 19-year-old left-arm quick wants to make sure he takes as much as he can from the players around him and continue to take his game to new heights. ..

