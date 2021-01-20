Runeshan Moodley whipping Warriors into shape

Former EP assistant coach ready to provide support in One-Day Cup

PREMIUM

Keeping the Warriors players in the best physical shape will be a priority for strength and conditioning specialist Runeshan Moodley after joining the team for the Momentum One-Day Cup starting this weekend.



Moodley, who has worked with the side before, is confident in his ability at franchise level and, having now been granted another opportunity, hopes to make full use of it. ..

