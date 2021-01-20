Proteas women edge Pakistan in opener

The Momentum Proteas got their campaign off to a winning start with a narrow three-run win in the first One-Day International against Pakistan Women at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.

After Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first, the Proteas were restricted to a modest 200 for nine in their 50 overs with Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt the standout batters with scores of 47 and 40 respectively.

The visitors got two early wickets through their seam bowler, Diana Baig, to put the hosts on the back foot with the wickets of Lizelle Lee (0) in the opening over and that of captain Sune Luus (12), who was clean-bowled, leaving the Proteas reeling on 24/2 after five overs.

Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall stabilised the innings with a partnership of 60 until Goodall tried to sweep one off Nashra Sandhu’s bowling only to be bowled.

Wolvaardt was her usual busy self with three boundaries in a composed 40 off 62 deliveries, but soon followed trying to get a quick run that led to a brilliant run-out from the visitors.

With the hosts on 88/4, Mignon du Preez and Marizanne Kapp were left with the responsibility of rebuilding again and their fifth-wicket stand of 64 pushed the Proteas to a respectable score of 200.

In response, Pakistan failed to get any partnerships going as the Proteas took no mercy with the ball, claiming key wickets in the first 10 overs without conceding many runs.

Shabnim Ismail was the first to strike, with Muneeba Ali caught behind for a single run.

Next to follow was Nahida Khan (13), who was run out by Ismail.

Javeria Khan was the third to fall, also caught behind off the bowling of debutant Nonkululeko Mlaba with the scoreboard on 42 in the 10th over, before Omaima Sohail compiled 37 off 67 balls and Sidra Nawaz was soon out LBW off the bowling of Tumi Sekhukhune for a single.

Omaima Sohail (37 off 67) and Nida Dar steered Pakistan in the right direction before Sohail was run out.

Ismail got back in on the action and took two more wickets to seal victory for the Proteas.

Cricket SA