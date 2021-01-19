Warriors players ready to do battle in Potch

Eastern Cape side set to get campaign under way on Sunday against Imperial Lions

Warriors assistant coach Baakier Abrahams has commended the team’s players for how they have adapted in tough times, as the squad looks ahead to the start of their Momentum One-Day Cup campaign on Sunday.



Abrahams said their preparations had gone well despite being thrown several curve balls as a result of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic...

