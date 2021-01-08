Chance to build on legacy of predecessors

Du Plessis excited to take on EP coaching challenge

Eastern Province head coach Andre du Plessis will look to build on the legacy left by those before him as he steps into the hot seat on an interim basis ahead of the revised amateur cricket restart.



Du Plessis’s appointment comes after long-serving coach Piet Botha stepped down to take up the role as head of cricket at Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch. ..

