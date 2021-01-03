Nortje grabs six wickets as Proteas dismiss Sri Lanka for 157 at tea

When speedster Anrich Nortje notched up a maiden five-wicket haul in his fledging Test career a year ago, the Proteas were in a perilous position that bordered on the ridiculous and embarrassment.

The visiting England side had scored 400 and by stumps on the second day at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, the Proteas slumped to 88 for six in their reply during a series which the Proteas embarrassingly lost 3-1 after taking the lead in the opening Test match.

When Nortje grabbed his second five-wicket haul on day one of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the same lively venue on the Highveld on Sunday afternoon, the Proteas were in a commanding position with the 27-year-old Nortje and young all-rounder Wiaan Mulder steamrollering the visitors with their bounce and mostly good length and lines.