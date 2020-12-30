Premier South African fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada remains doubtful to play in the second and final Test match against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers in Johannesburg next week.

The 25-year-old Rabada‚ who missed the comprehensive innings and 45-run win in Centurion‚ has entered the Proteas’ Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) where he is recovering from a right adductor muscle strain injury.

“We don’t know if ‘KG’ is back yet‚ he has been out of it for quite some time‚” said Proteas coach Mark Boucher adding that Rabada will be monitored in the coming days.

“Because his name is KG Rabada‚ you would want to play him but we have to manage him and his loads so that we don’t put him in a high-risk zone. In the next three days we will see where he is at‚ we will manage his progress and if we have to play then great.

“If we have to wait for the first Test against Pakistan‚ that will be it. We don’t know yet if he will be available to be honest.”

Still on injuries‚ Boucher said he doesn’t know what happened to Sri Lanka who had three of their frontline bowlers pulling out of the match with muscle injuries to weaken them.

“I am not too sure what Sri Lanka have done in their set-up‚ I just know that it’s very difficult in these times to prepare. We have not had a lot of cricket in the franchise set-up because some matches were postponed or cancelled.

“We were tested with regards to workloads‚ so we have had to think outside the box continuously to try and get the workloads up in order for these guys to come out and be able to bowl 20 overs in a day.

“All we have done really is to recognise that we are going to need a big squad to get through this season.

“Sometimes you want to play a guy for the sake of playing him because he’s maybe your top bowler but there needs to be a big consideration for the workload that he’s had. From the mental and physical side‚ that type of stuff comes into play so you have to take emotions out of it and take smart cricketing decisions.

“For instance with a guy like KG‚ there were times we really wanted to play him. But he’s also have to get his workloads up so that he goes into a Test match where he is not high risk of him getting injured.

“If we push him to play and he is not ready‚ then we will be doing ourselves and him an injustice.

“I am not sure what Sri Lanka have done‚ I’ll probably have a drink with their coach Mickey Arthur to try find some learnings from them. It is just treating these times with caution and having a big squad.”