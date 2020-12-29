Shafiek Abrahams named acting EP Cricket CEO

Former Proteas spinner Shafiek Abrahams has been appointed acting CEO of EP Cricket.

Abrahams is a former national selector, CSA high-performance spin bowling coach and EP Cricket general manager.

His appointment took effect on December 16.

Abrahams is standing in for Mark Williams, who has been seconded to lead and execute the cricket body’s sustainability strategy on a full-time basis.

EP Cricket said in a statement on Monday that Abrahams’ appointment was one of the significant management changes made “to ensure the game of cricket in the province survives the economic challenges caused by Covid-19”.

The board had opted to implement and fast-track its sustainability project in light of the economic situation facing many CSA affiliates.

“Mark [Williams] is a former banking director who holds a commercial qualification and doctoral degree, and is a natural fit to lead the EPC’s sustainability project,” Eastern Province Cricket president Donovan May said.

He said 2020 has been a tough year for EP Cricket, which had been forced to operate with budget cuts because of the curtailment of the season and not being able to allow spectators to attend games under Covid-19 regulations.

“The view of the board is that the financial prognosis remains bleak in the short term.

“Failure to develop alternative sources outside the traditional revenue streams will result in major financial challenges for the company.

“Shafiek has been in the cricket system for a long time, and we thank him for accepting the position as acting chief executive officer for the duration of Mark’s secondment,” May said.

Abrahams said: “It is an honour and privilege to serve the region and the people where I started my cricketing career and I look forward to making a difference in my new role.”

— EP Cricket