Faf du Plessis on his missed double ton: ‘I will take 199’

SA batsman Faf du Plessis has admitted that he poorly executed the shot that got him out on 199 during day three of the Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka in Centurion on Monday.

Du Plessis was caught by Dimuth Karunaratne at mid-on from the bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga in the afternoon session and missed out on registering his maiden double ton.

“For my dismissal‚ they brought the fielder up to mid-off and mid-on‚ so I thought I would just pop it over his head‚” he said at stumps on day three with SA in full control as Sri Lanka were struggling on 65/2 and a deficit of 160 in their second innings.

“The field was down the whole day and they brought the guys up on 99 and 199 as well. I tried to hit it — possibly it was too straight because the ball was a googly‚ but I should have probably gone with it more over mid-on.

“I feel it is a shot that I play really well when the field is up. Execution was perhaps not as I would have liked it to be.”