Cricket

Kagiso Rabada cleared for Wanderers Test return

Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter 28 December 2020
Kagiso Rabada will be on the field with the Proteas for the New Year’s Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.
Kagiso Rabada will be on the field with the Proteas for the New Year’s Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.
Image: CARL FOURIE/GALLO IMAGES

Proteas seamer Kagiso Rabada has been medically cleared to be part of the squad for the New Year’s Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.

Rabada missed the first Test match in Centurion because of a right adductor muscle strain injury which saw him ruled out of the ODI series against England in Cape Town last month.

The 25-year-old has successfully gone through all the Covid-19 and pre-Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) entry protocols and is expected to enter the BSE before the start of the second session on Monday.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X