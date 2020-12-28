Kagiso Rabada cleared for Wanderers Test return
Proteas seamer Kagiso Rabada has been medically cleared to be part of the squad for the New Year’s Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.
Rabada missed the first Test match in Centurion because of a right adductor muscle strain injury which saw him ruled out of the ODI series against England in Cape Town last month.
#Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada doing his fitness drills. He has been included in the squad for the New Year's Test against Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 at the Wanderers. #BoxingDayTest #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/KCfcW31FiJ— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 28, 2020
The 25-year-old has successfully gone through all the Covid-19 and pre-Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) entry protocols and is expected to enter the BSE before the start of the second session on Monday.
