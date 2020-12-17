Bowlers do their bit to help claim second win in 4-Day campaign
Warriors too good for Cobras
The Warriors’ bowling attack all chipped in on the final day as the home team completed an important 80-run victory over the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras in their CSA 4-Day Franchise clash at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.
Cobras batsman Janneman Malan scored a 10th career half-century but that was not enough to stop the Warriors from claiming their second win in their five matches so far this campaign...
