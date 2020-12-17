Top batting performance powers team to second win of campaign

Rudi enjoying every Second of Warriors form

PREMIUM

Warriors batsman Rudi Second is enjoying his run of form with the bat after playing a pivotal role in his side’s 80-run victory over the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras at St George’s Park this week.



Second was a man on a mission as he scored 114 runs in the second innings, to go along with his 55 in the first. ..

