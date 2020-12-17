Top batting performance powers team to second win of campaign
Rudi enjoying every Second of Warriors form
Warriors batsman Rudi Second is enjoying his run of form with the bat after playing a pivotal role in his side’s 80-run victory over the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras at St George’s Park this week.
Second was a man on a mission as he scored 114 runs in the second innings, to go along with his 55 in the first. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.