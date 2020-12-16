Second’s ton gives Warriors a sniff

A scintillating century by Warriors batsman Rudi Second set up a thrilling final day in their CSA 4-Day Franchise clash against the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras, who found themselves on 82 for three at close of play on Tuesday at St George’s Park.

At the end of the third day’s play, the Cobras, who still had Janneman Malan (44 not out) and Kyle Verreynne (6) at the crease, needed 184 to win with seven wickets in hand.

The visitors were in a spot of bother early on as the hosts took three wickets in the final session to bring the day’s play to an exciting end.

Glenton Stuurman bowled opener Pieter Malan for nine, after a chance to remove him was put down only a ball earlier before an inspired bowling change saw Mthiwekhaya Nabe, a former Cape Cobra, claim two wickets.

He first had Zubayr Hamza (19) caught by the lanky Marco Jansen before Tony de Zorzi (0) edged one through to wicketkeeper Sinethemba Qeshile off the first ball he faced.

Earlier in the day, the Warriors started on 91/2 with a modest 30-run lead, with Second not out on two and captain Yaseen Vallie on 21.

Vallie and Second frustrated the Cobras attack as they tried everything to break the partnership.

Vallie brought up his 38th first-class half century in the 53rd over before the Warriors got to the 200 mark an over later.

Second’s elegant stroke play ensured the scoreboard kept ticking as the former Knights man brought up his second century of the campaign and the 19th in his first-class career.

They amassed 167 runs together before they lost their wickets within two balls of each other.

Vallie was caught by Malan for a well-played 57 off the bowling of Aviwe Mgijima.

Second added 14 runs to his ton before being dismissed by Calvin Savage, trapped in front with the Warriors on 235 for the loss of five wickets.

His 114 runs came in 154 balls and included 18 fours.

Smuts was Savage’s third victim of the innings as he had the right-hander caught by Akhona Mnyaka for one.

Left-hand batsman Lesiba Ngoepe made 30 before he was caught by Mgijima off the bowling of Mnyaka, while Jansen was caught by Malan off Imran Manack with the home side on 280 for seven.

Savage was in action again as he removed Nabe for one, caught by Manack.

Cobras speedster Ziyaad Abrahams took the final two wickets as he first had Stuurman (22) caught by Savage before removing Basheer Walters (0) thanks to a brilliant catch by Mnyaka. Sinethemba Qeshile was not out on 30.

