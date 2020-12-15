Warriors hold slender lead against Cobras

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne came agonisingly close to a fourth first class ton, scoring a patient 97 to help his side wipe out the overnight deficit of 122 in their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter at St George’s Park on Monday.



As bad light brought an end to play on day two, the Warriors take a 30 run lead into the third day as the home side ended on 91 for the loss of two wickets with Rudi Second (2 not out) and captain Yaseen Vallie (21 not out). ..

