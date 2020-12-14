West Indies captain Holder gearing up for bounce to next bubble

Jason Holder is unsure when he will set foot in Barbados again as he bounces from one biosecure bubble to another, but after the Covid-19 pandemic took a huge bite out of his pay packet the West Indies skipper wants to grab every opportunity that comes his way.

All-rounder Holder, whose side were beaten by an innings and 12 runs by New Zealand early on the fourth day of the second Test at the Basin Reserve on Monday, said 2020 had been tough going.

"It has been a tough year," Holder told reporters. "Not just for the team but for me personally.

"I haven't seen home in six months now. I have been going non-stop."

Holder led his side on their tour of England in July, which was held in a biosecure bubble, then took part in the Caribbean Premier League, which was played entirely in a hub format in Trinidad.

He then travelled to the United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League before joining up with West Indies in New Zealand for the Test portion of his side's tour.

Each trip required stays in isolation as well as abiding by strict Covid-19 protocols.

After arriving in New Zealand the team had to spend 14 days in mandatory isolation and while they have more freedom of movement here, life in the bubble environment is challenging.

"Going from bubble to bubble and being isolated into a hotel room ... it sometimes get smaller and smaller by the second," added the 2.01m Holder.

Holder's globe trotting has partly been financially driven after the West Indies board announced in July it was imposing a 50% pay cut for players due to the pandemic.

"It's a situation where you're still trying to make a living and make use of every opportunity you get," said Holder, who now heads to Australia for the Big Bash League before joining the West Indies for their tour of Bangladesh in January.

"At this point I am still enjoying it. Still enjoying moving around.

"I'm trying to make use of every opportunity I get and hope it works out for me."

Meanwhile, New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham said on Monday their sole focus was the upcoming Test series against Pakistan despite their 2-0 sweep of West Indies putting them in contention for a place in next year's world test championship final.

New Zealand moved into third place in the table for the world Test championship with victory at the Basin Reserve.

The top-two sides face each other in the final at Lord's next year. The two ahead of New Zealand, Australia and India, will start a four-match series in Adelaide on Thursday.

"When you look too far ahead you can sometimes get caught out," Latham, who stood in for the absent Kane Williamson at the Basin Reserve, told reporters.

"Our focus will shift to Pakistan and whatever happens post that we'll assess.

"The goal at the start of the Test championship was to get to that final, and if we play well we give ourselves a chance and it may be a possibility."

New Zealand dominated West Indies in both Tests, posting big first innings totals after being put into bat in bowler-friendly conditions. Their bowlers then scythed through the tourists' first innings to set up their big victories.

New Zealand head to Auckland on Tuesday to begin preparations for three Twenty20 matches against Pakistan before a two-Test series begins in Mt. Maunganui on December 26.

In order to remain in contention for the Test championship final they must also sweep Pakistan and hope other results go their way, and Latham said their good form and knowledge of home conditions would give them every chance.

"We have been playing some good cricket of late," Latham said. "In our conditions we certainly know how to play."

- Reuters