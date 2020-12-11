De Kock to lead Proteas Test squad for season

Quinton de Kock has been handed the responsibility of leading the Proteas’ Test squad for the 2020/2021 season.

The decision comes as Cricket SA (CSA) also named the squad that will take on Sri Lanka in the two-match, Betway Test Series to be played over the traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s windows.

The fixtures will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

De Kock’s appointment is motivated by this season’s lighter Test cricket load, with the Proteas only playing three series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia respectively.

The national selection panel, led by convener of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, is confident of De Kock’s leadership capabilities, and will spend the next few months finalising who will be appointed to take on the permanent role.

Mpitsang said: “We are satisfied, as the national selection panel, with the decision that we have made to ensure continuity within the team, while we work towards making the best decision for its future, without the pressure of time constraints.

“Quinton [de Kock] is happy to continue in the role for the next season and is comfortable with the balance of the workload and we back him fully as a captain.

“We are also pleased with the leadership group in the team, and we are cultivating a strong individual leadership culture at the same time, so that the team produces a sustainable stream of potential captains for the future.”

In other team news, Sarel Erwee, Glenton Stuurman and Kyle Verreynne have received maiden Proteas Test call-ups for the tour, while the latter’s former SA Under-19s captain, Wiaan Mulder, makes a return to the national team after a period of prolonged injury.

Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius are not yet fit enough for the physical exertions of Test cricket, as a result of injuries picked up during the England tour.

Lungi Ngidi will therefore lead the pace attack with Anrich Nortjé and Beuran Hendricks, who both impressed last summer against England.

Ngidi missed out on Test cricket last season because of injury.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras).