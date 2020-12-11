Captain Yaseen Vallie optimistic about Warriors’ 4-Day Franchise chances
Warriors cricket captain Yaseen Vallie believes a few wins could put his side right back in the hunt for a berth in the final of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series as the Cape Cobras visit St George’s Park on Sunday.
The righthand batsman feels the talent-laden franchise have the capabilities to turn their fortunes around after some less than favourable results this season. ..
