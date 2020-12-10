Sri Lanka cricket series gets green light

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have confirmed the two-match Betway Test Series, scheduled to be played in Centurion and Johannesburg from December 26, will continue as planned.

The series, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship, is still on course and the organisations said they looked forward to a successful and competitive clash between two teams equally thrilled to return to red-ball action.

Discussions SLC held with the minister of youth affairs and sports of Sri Lanka, Namal Rajapaksa, ended with the decision to honour the commitments made under the Future Tour Programmes.

This was followed by an assessment conducted by the SLC medical unit headed by Prof Arjuna de Silva, who advised SLC to proceed with the series.

The Sri Lanka men’s team will leave for SA as scheduled, while head coach Mickey Arthur, accompanied by a health specialist, will travel immediately to SA to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for the team’s arrival.

“Cricket South Africa appreciates the ongoing support from Sri Lanka Cricket, under the leadership of Prof De Silva, which has never wavered in its willingness to engage us in important and open discussions around our plans and the state of our readiness for the tour,” CSA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender said.

“We are thankful that these discussions have allayed any trepidation around CSA’s ability to successfully host home tours in these unpredicted times.

“As always, we are excited to host the Sri Lankan team in this important World Test Championship series that will yield crucial points towards the points table for the eventual winners.

“We are also certain that cricket fans around the world will tune in for another series of thrilling cricket on display,” she said.

Fixtures, Test series against Sri Lanka:

Saturday December 26-30

1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday January 3-7

2nd Test (WTC), Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg — Cricket South Africa