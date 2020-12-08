Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim board member Omphile Ramela has called for the removal of fellow member Haroon Lorgat with immediate effect for “reckless” and “obstructive” conduct.

Ramela‚ who was president of the influential South African Cricketers Association (Saca) until last month‚ has said Lorgat played a leading role in the “unlawful” suspension of CSA company secretary Welsh Gwaza.

The company secretary Gwaza was suspended last week for “misconduct” without a board resolution. A disciplinary hearing against him will be held on December 14.

In a letter sent to the CSA interim board of directors on Friday‚ Ramela‚ a veteran of 123 first-class matches‚ said Lorgat is potentially conflicted on the charges levelled against Gwaza.

Ramela cautioned that the integrity of the interim board’s implementation of the recommendations of the Fundudzi report will come into question if nothing is done.

Lorgat was announced and appointed along with eight others by sports‚ arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last month.

Their mandate was to restore public and stakeholder confidence in the administration of cricket for a period of three months.

Lorgat is a former CSA CEO and his return caused trepidations among the members council‚ the highest decision-making body made up of provincial presidents.