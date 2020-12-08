Cricket mourns loss of Sam Sonwabe
Veteran hailed for passion and contribution to advancement of game in Makhanda
Makana Sona Cricket Club will look to carry on the passion and commitment shown by one of its stalwarts to honour the legacy of Sam Sonwabe, who died aged 82 recently.
These were the thoughts of club founder Neville Botha who expressed condolences to members of his family and club officials on Tuesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.