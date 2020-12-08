Cricket mourns loss of Sam Sonwabe

Veteran hailed for passion and contribution to advancement of game in Makhanda

PREMIUM

Makana Sona Cricket Club will look to carry on the passion and commitment shown by one of its stalwarts to honour the legacy of Sam Sonwabe, who died aged 82 recently.



These were the thoughts of club founder Neville Botha who expressed condolences to members of his family and club officials on Tuesday. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.