Coach Peterson confident Warriors can bounce back
Warriors head coach Robin Peterson is confident his side will bounce back to play the visiting Six Gun Grill Cobras at St George's Park this weekend after a string of unsatisfactory results.
Despite having won only one match this season, Peterson remains adamant they can turn the tide as they pursue a higher place in Pool B. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.