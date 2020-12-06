Cricket

First ODI between SA, England abandoned after positive Covid-19 cases

By Reuters - 06 December 2020
The scoreboard displays the first ODI between South Africa and England has been abandoned at Boland Park on December 6, 2020 in Paarl
The scoreboard displays the first ODI between South Africa and England has been abandoned at Boland Park on December 6, 2020 in Paarl
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sunday's One-Day international between South Africa and England in Paarl has been abandoned after two hotel workers in the teams' bio-secure environment tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing a new round of tests in the tourists' camp.

The start of the game was initially delayed before the decision was made to cancel the game altogether, according to various sources, reducing the series to two matches that are scheduled to be played at Newlands on Monday and Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

- Reuters

 

 

