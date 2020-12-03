Rudi Second’s 171 not enough to save Warriors

PREMIUM

A valiant 171 by Warriors batsman Rudi Second was not enough to carry the hosts to the finish as the Imperial Lions claimed a 76 run victory in their CSA Four Day Series clash at St George’s Park on Thursday.



Second brought up his 19th first-class century in the 85th over as wickets fell around him...

