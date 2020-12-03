Rudi Second’s 171 not enough to save Warriors
A valiant 171 by Warriors batsman Rudi Second was not enough to carry the hosts to the finish as the Imperial Lions claimed a 76 run victory in their CSA Four Day Series clash at St George’s Park on Thursday.
Second brought up his 19th first-class century in the 85th over as wickets fell around him...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.