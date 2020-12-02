Cricket SA’s company secretary Welsh Gwaza will be subjected to a disciplinary hearing on December 14 as the forensic report that CSA released last week starts to reel in officials who were named in it.

Gwaza‚ a central figure in the report‚ has been given notice by CSA’s interim board with regards to various allegations of misconduct against him. Gwaza has been suspended on full pay pending the determination of the disciplinary hearing.

Gwaza’s suspension and pending hearing sees CSA completing a full circle from a tumultuous period this time last year where the revoking of accreditations of journalists catalysed a series of catastrophic events that led to the suspension of now-fired CEO Thabang Moroe.

The board‚ through CSA’s attorneys Dingley Marshall Inc‚ delivered a notice of breach to outsourced human resources service provider People Link (Pty) Ltd. This is with regards to the firm’s allocation of human resources representative Chantal Moon to CSA.

“In the Fundudzi Report‚ various material procedural irregularities took place when People Link was appointed by CSA’s erstwhile CEO‚ Mr Thabang Moroe. The Fundudzi Report has also revealed that Ms Moon lacks CSA’s minimum qualification requirements for the HR position‚” the statement said.

“People Link has therefore been afforded 48 hours to remedy its breach by appointing a properly qualified representative‚ in accordance with the terms of CSA’s service agreement with People Link.”

The board has also terminated PR Worx CC’s public relations agreement with CSA with immediate effect.