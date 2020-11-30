Marshall puts Lions in driver’s seat against Warriors

Imperial Lions batsman Wesley Marshall scored a brilliant century to help put his side in a commanding position on day one of their CSA 4 Day Franchise series clash against the Warriors in Port Elizabeth.



Malusi Siboto (14 runs off 47 balls) and Aaron Phangiso (2 runs off 7 balls) were still batting at stumps with the hosts facing an uphill battle after the visitors amassed 385 for the loss of eight wickets. ..

