Top-order batsman ready for domestic challenge
EP’s Christensen takes captain’s armband for new campaign
Eastern Province’s Mathew Christensen expressed surprise when it was announced that he would captain the side for their upcoming domestic cricket season.
The 24-year-old has been with EP for almost five years...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.