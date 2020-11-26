Border's Coulentianos wants to hit ground running

Helping Border Cricket back to competing at the very top is a goal new signing Wesley Coulentianos will be looking to achieve as he turns his focus to the upcoming domestic season.



The former Easterns player, who captained the side towards the end of his career, brings with him a wealth of domestic cricketing experience having spent close to eight seasons with the Gauteng based side. ..

