Tough road ahead for Warriors

PREMIUM

The Warriors will have their work cut out if they are to mount a decent challenge in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series after two losses to start off their campaign.



The Eastern Cape franchise sit precariously at the foot end of Pool B, having succumbed to the Knights by 179 runs in Bloemfontein before an eight-wicket loss to the Titans last week. ..

