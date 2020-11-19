Tough road ahead for Warriors
The Warriors will have their work cut out if they are to mount a decent challenge in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series after two losses to start off their campaign.
The Eastern Cape franchise sit precariously at the foot end of Pool B, having succumbed to the Knights by 179 runs in Bloemfontein before an eight-wicket loss to the Titans last week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.