Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board chairman and retired Judge Zak Yacoob has confirmed that the temporary leadership will report to the members council but will not be dictated to.

The 72-year-old retired Constitutional Court Judge told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that they will work with the CSA members council‚ made up of the 14 CSA provincial affiliates’ presidents and the organisation’s highest decision-making body.

“The interim board will now take charge of the operations and carry out its mandate while the members council‚ as the shareholders‚ will play the oversight role‚” said Judge Yacoob.

“The interim board will be open to ideas but we will not be told by the members council or anyone what to do and what not to do.

“We will consult the members council and relevant stakeholders from time to time on certain aspects but we will not be seeking permission or approval from them each time [when we have to execute certain things at CSA.]

“We will also keep the sports ministry and the portfolio committee updated on developments wherever necessary‚” said Yacoob.

Northern Cape Cricket boss Rihan Richards‚ who is acting as the CSA president‚ stressed that the appointment of the interim comes “with clear understanding of roles and responsibilities [between the interim board and the members council] for the immediate future of CSA”.

Richards said the collaboration will go a long way in steering the organisation out of the rough seas.

“In the spirit of the CSA vision‚ the members’ council considers the engagements with the interim board on the way forward‚ a leap in the right direction and anticipates cricket to be the winner as a result.”

The other members of the nine-member interim board are Haroon Lorgat‚ Omphile Ramela‚ Judith February‚ Professor Andre Odendaal‚ Dr Stavros Nicolaou‚ Xolani Vonya‚ Andile Mbatha and Caroline Mampuru and was appointed and announced by sports‚ arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

The members council initially rejected the interim board last week‚ accusing it of running amok and undermining them as the highest authority. But it had a change of heart in the past few days after a rebuke from the ministry.

Mthethwa‚ in his announcement and appointment of the interim board in collaboration with the players’ union and the members council‚ mandated Yacoob and his temporary leadership with the tough task of restoring stakeholder and public confidence in the administration of the game following a tumultuous period of reputation-damaging governance blunders of the past two years.

CSA said the official appointment of the board “follows a frank‚ honest and constructive engagement held between representatives from the members’ council and the interim board” over the past few days.

In their rejection letter of the interim board last week‚ the members council cited an apparent breakdown of trust between them and the temporary board but said on Tuesday that “everyone agreed on the way forward and to work together strictly in accordance with the relevant legal framework.”

Interim board member Judith February‚ who is a lawyer and governance specialist‚ welcomed their appointment and said it is a step in the right direction.

“The interim board regards this as a positive step and looks forward to work together to achieving the desired results‚” said February.

- TimesLIVE