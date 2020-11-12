Shamsi runs through Warriors batsmen
The Momentum Multiply Titans put the Warriors to the sword in their own back yard as they chased down a modest 63-run target to claim an eight-wicket win on the final morning of their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series clash on Thursday.
Earlier, unorthodox Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi returned career-best first-class figures of eight for 32 from 16.2 overs as he removed three of the final four Warriors batsmen soon after the start of the final day’s play. ..
