Elgar, Klaasen put Titans in comfortable spot
Half centuries from opener Dean Elgar and wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen put the Momentum Multiply Titans in a comfortable position on day two of the CSA 4-Day Franchise series match against the Warriors in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.
Klaasen (50) and Bongumusa Makhanya (12) remained unbeaten at the crease when bad light stopped play with the score on 151 for the loss of three wickets, 80 runs behind on the first-innings...
