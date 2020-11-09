Cloete, Qeshile steady Warriors' ship on day one

A 53-run unbeaten partnership between Warriors batsmen Gihahn Cloete and Sinethemba Qeshile steadied the ship for the home side as they ended day one on 137 for the loss of four wickets in their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series clash against the Titans at St George's Park on Monday.

Cloete (57*) and Qeshile (20*) kept their cool on a grey day in Nelson Mandela Bay as the pair guided the hosts to the close of play.

Cloete’s 57 included eight fours and a six, while Qeshile hit three boundaries.

The Titans were in the mood for a scrap on the opening day.

Winning the toss, the home side chose to bat, and got off to a reasonably good start, racing to 35 for no loss after five overs. However, two quick wickets put them on the back foot as both openers were dismissed.

The first session, which was meant to start at 10am, saw the covers on for most of the morning, subsequently washing out the opening session.

Not a ball was bowled by the time lunch was called just after 11.30.

When the match finally got under way at 12.30, it was Eddie Moore who took the initiative, playing some classy strokes to get the scoreboard ticking.

First to fall was Matthew Breetzke. The right-handed batsman was dropped in the slip cordon on three before surviving an LBW shout early on, but he was bowled by Titans quick Lizaad Williams for 11 in the fifth over.

Eddie Moore was next to fall.

The game was again brought to a halt, after eight overs when the heavens opened up and sent the players for an impromptu break.

When they returned, Williams claimed his second scalp of the session when he had Rudi Second caught by Diego Rosier at midwicket for 12 off 14 balls in the 11th over with the Warriors on 57.

The wicket of Second brought Warriors captain Yaseen Vallie to the crease.

He added just 10 to the total before he was bowled out by Grant Thomson having faced 24 balls.

The tea break was taken shortly after the wicket of Vallie fell with the score on 84 for the loss of four wickets.

Williams was the pick of the bowling attack claiming two wickets for 50 runs including five maidens in his 15 overs, while Cele and Thomson chipped in with a wicket a piece.

