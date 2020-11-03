Cricket SA (CSA) will finally implement the recommendations of the 2012 Nicholson Report and trim the number of members to serve on the board while packing it with independent members.

This was resolved at a CSA interim board meeting on Monday, where issues such as the appointment of the new full-time board‚ the Nicholson Report‚ domestic restructuring‚ the Fundudzi Report and a breakdown of relations with the media‚ among others‚ were discussed.

The interim board‚ announced and appointed by sports‚ arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last week‚ has its work cut out for it as it tries to restore stakeholder and public confidence in the administration of the game.

The temporary leadership hit the deck running and discussed two options to implement the Nicholson recommendation on the composition of the board‚ with the new CSA board to have nine directors or an even smaller number.

Both options would have a majority of independent members and the chairperson will come from the independent ranks of the board directors.