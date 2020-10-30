With his crack nine-member interim Cricket South Africa (CSA) board appointed‚ sports‚ arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa says the group’s first target will be the board’s decisions.

In the initial three-month period the interim board will be in place‚ one of the decisions that has to be made is with regards to the annual general meeting (AGM) that was set for December 5.

Mthethwa‚ who has faith in the group chaired by retired justice Zak Yacoob‚ said it doesn’t look like the AGM will go ahead.

The other members of the board are Haroon Lorgat‚ Judith February‚ Omphile Ramela‚ Xolani Vonya‚ Dr Stavros Nicolaou‚ Prof Andre Odendaal‚ Nkeke Catherine Mampuru and Andile Dawn Mbatha.

“This team is going to look into everything‚ including the decisions taken by the board that resigned. In all practicalities‚ there’s no way the said date would remain as the AGM’s date‚” Mthethwa said.