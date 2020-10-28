Newly appointed captain wants to inspire his team both on and off the field

Vallie to steer Warriors’ ship

Newly appointed Warriors captain Yaseen Vallie will be looking to add his own style of leadership and bring some fresh ideas to the table for the upcoming 2020/2021 season.



Vallie’s captaincy was announced at the team’s first press conference of the season as a replacement for Jon-Jon Smuts...

