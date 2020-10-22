Young side to benefit from more experienced players
Coach Mfuneko Ngam adds Coulentianos to bolster Border’s batting
Border Cricket head coach Mfuneko Ngam believes the signing of former Easterns batsman Wesley Coulentianos will add an attacking flavour to their batting line-up for the 2020-21 campaign.
Ngam said he brought the left-hander in to add some much-needed impetus and stability to their top order. ..
