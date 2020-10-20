Cricket

Warriors star Eddie Moore wants to keep fire burning

PREMIUM
Amir Chetty Sports reporter 20 October 2020

Warriors star opening batsman Eddie Moore is confident he can show his skills across all three formats of the game.

Moore is excited for what the future holds, not only for him as a player but for the entire Warriors squad with their opening 4-Day Franchise Series clash against the VKB Knights now less than two weeks away. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Covid grant & infrastructure: Ramaphosa outlines SA's economic recovery plan
#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...

Most Read

X