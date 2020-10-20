Anrich Nortje enjoys IPL ride in Dubai
Proteas and Warriors pace bowler Anrich Nortje is confident his showing in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will earn him bags of experience as he looks to take his career to even greater heights.
In a Madibaz Sport and Nelson Mandela University webinar on Monday, the Delhi Capitals speedster shared his experiences of what it was like being inside a bio-bubble and how he had been dealing with the “new normal” while travelling as a player in the age of the Covid-19 pandemic. ..
