Thami Tsolekile bombshell: CSA in 'secret talks' to overturn match-fixing ban

Former Proteas wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile may make a sensational return to cricket following apparent “secret talks” to have his 12-year ban for his involvement in match-fixing overturned.

TimesLIVE can reveal that Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the players’ union, the South African Cricketers' Association (Saca), have recently been in touch with the former Test player.

“It [CSA and Saca talking to Tsolekile behind the scenes] has been happening for a while now, and it has all happened secretly,” said one of three independent sources who spoke to TimesLIVE.

For more visit www.timeslive.co.za