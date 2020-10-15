Cricket

Thami Tsolekile bombshell: CSA in 'secret talks' to overturn match-fixing ban

By Tiisetso Malepa - 15 October 2020
A file photo of former Proteas Test player Thami Tsolekile at the Oval during South Africa's Tour to England in 2012.
Image: Action Images / Andrew Couldridge

Former Proteas wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile may make a sensational return to cricket following apparent “secret talks” to have his 12-year ban for his involvement in match-fixing overturned.

TimesLIVE can reveal that Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the players’ union, the South African Cricketers' Association (Saca), have recently been in touch with the former Test player.

“It [CSA and Saca talking to Tsolekile behind the scenes] has been happening for a while now, and it has all happened secretly,” said one of three independent sources who spoke to TimesLIVE. 

For more visit www.timeslive.co.za

 

