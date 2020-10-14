Players should be up to the task, says coach Botha

Fixture congestion adds new challenge for EP

A congested fixture list will be something new for all and Eastern Province coach Piet Botha believes his players will be up to the demands of a shorter than normal 2020/2021 season.



With provincial cricket back on the cards as of January next year, Botha said the jam-packed schedule would highlight the importance of the work being done off the field to ensure players are fit and ready for action. ..

