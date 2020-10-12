Captain Jon-Jon Smuts excited to get new season started

Warriors ready to take on Knights

PREMIUM

Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts is confident there will be no lack of hunger from the squad as they put in final preparations ahead of the opening round in the 4-Day Franchise series in November.



The side are gearing up for the first clash in their 4-Day Franchise campaign away to the VKB Knights, starting on November 2 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. ..

