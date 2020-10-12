Cricket

Captain Jon-Jon Smuts excited to get new season started

Warriors ready to take on Knights

PREMIUM
Amir Chetty Sports reporter 12 October 2020

Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts is confident there will be no lack of hunger from the squad as they put in final preparations ahead of the opening round in the 4-Day Franchise series in November.

The side are gearing up for the first clash in their 4-Day Franchise campaign away to the VKB Knights, starting on November 2 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...

Most Read

X